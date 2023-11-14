Sister Act musical heads to Yorkshire - Lesley Joseph leads cast

The Olivier Award-nominated production of Sister Act is heading to Yorkshire – playing the Bradford Alhambra later this month.

Lesley Joseph players Mother Superior in the touring production of Sister Act which is heading to Yorkshire

Leading the cast is Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier alongside television and stage star Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior.

The cast also includes Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert, Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther and Ian Gareth Jones as Curtis Jackson, alongside Isabel Canning, Jackie Pulford, Phillip Arran, Lori Haley Fox, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Bradley Judge, Damian Buhagiar, Callum Martin, Castell Parker, Esme Laudat, Amber Kennedy, Joseph Connor, Ceris Hine, Eloise Runnette, Sheri Lineham and Michael Ward.

Landi Oshinowo London credits include Shrek the Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, The Light Princess at the National Theatre, Big Fish at The Other Palace and Sister Act at the London Palladium.

Lesley Joseph is best known for playing Dorien Green in the sitcom Birds of a Feather alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson.

They recorded more than 100 episodes over a period of nine years.

Based on the movie starring Whoopi Goldberg and Dame Maggie Smith, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent. Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Sister Act is directedby Bill Buckhurst, the choreography is by Alistair David, set and dostume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker.

It features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.