Socially distanced fun continues at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax

The venue reopened to ticketholders on Friday May 28 2021 with additional safety measures in place and socially distanced seating will continue until the theatre is able to return to full capacity.

Funnyman and regular performer at the Victoria Theatre and Halifax Comedy Festival Tony Vino is the funny and familiar MC for the Thursday night ‘Spaced Out’ comedy events, along with some of the finest comedians currently on the comedy circuit.

Britain's Got Talent star Mandy Muden and hilarious stand-up comedian Hal Cruttenden, as seen on Live at the Apollo and Have I Got News For You will be bringing the hilarity on Thursday July 8.

Victoria Theatre in Halifax

Stand-up comedian, radio and TV presenter and voice-over artist Tom Wrigglesworth will be joined by acclaimed character comedian Simon Brodkin, most famous for comedy character Lee Nelson on Thursday July 22.

The Victoria Theatre’s hugely popular Dick & Liddy's monthly Comedy Club returns on Friday July 30.

Dick & Liddy's Comedy Club has hosted legends of stand-up comedy and laughter such as John Bishop, Alan Carr, Ross Noble and Michael McIntyre early in their careers.

Russell Kane also appeared at Dick & Liddy's Comedy Club in May 2021 for the Victoria Theatre's reopening night. Comedians for July’s comedy club are still to be announced.

Music lovers can also enjoy some Spaced Out Socially Distanced music with One Night in Dublin on Friday July 16.

The show features the seven-piece live band The Wild Murphys and guarantees one glorious night of high-energy Irish Music.

This show will be extra special to the venue as this will also be the first musical show to return to the Victoria Theatre in over 15 months!

Theatre lovers have been yearning to return to live entertainment venues and the Spaced Out Season at the Victoria Theatre has provided that much needed comic relief and safe return to live entertainment, which has been extremely appreciated by audiences.