Hush Hush! is a powerful story honouring the countless individuals who endured unimaginable secrecy

In a daring theatrical mission, Mikron Theatre Company, now in its 53rd year of touring and bringing entertainment to the front lines and beyond, brings the not-so-top-secret Hush Hush! to Halifax.

The new production, penned by new playwright Lucie Raine, embarks on a crucial mission – a visit to the Victoria Theatre on Friday October 3.

In the 80th anniversary year of VE day - Hush Hush! infiltrates the clandestine world of wartime codebreaking, exposing the vital contributions of the unsung heroes of Bletchley Park whose ingenuity and unwavering resolve helped secure victory.

Hush Hush! serves as a timely reminder of their indispensable service, proving that behind every successful campaign, there are countless untold stories waiting to be brought to light.

Peggy Valentine arrives at Bletchley in 1940, 18 years old, headstrong and gifted. Finding herself in a world of boffins, soldiers and debutantes, Peggy has to shoulder the burden of high pressure war work whilst navigating a new world of feuds, friendships and growing up in a frame of absolute secrecy.

Featuring a crack team of four talented actor-musicians, Hush Hush! blends original songs, live music, and compelling storytelling to create a truly unforgettable theatrical experience. But shhhhhh, you’d better keep it under your hat, because as far as the rest of the world is concerned, Bletchley Park doesn’t exist

“It's a powerful story that extends beyond Alan Turing, honouring the countless individuals who endured unimaginable secrecy.” says Marianne McNamara, Mikron’s artistic director

“Their contributions, their sacrifices, are a vital part of history, and we are privileged to bring them to life. The experience was made even more meaningful by meeting Betty Hollingbery, a local veteran whose daughter recognised her mother’s experiences in our play. Hearing her story directly has been an honour and a privilege for all involved. Lucie Raine, and brand new writer, has crafted a powerful and moving piece that honours their bravery and ingenuity.”

Hush Hush! is at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Friday October 3 at 7pm.

Tickets: www.mikron.org.uk or call 01484 843701.