Louise Dean plays Heloise and Fergus Kitching is David in Last Dance on the Riveria on at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre

A tale of revenge with thought-provoking themes and gripping narrative, Last Dance On The Rivera, is the perfect summer spy thriller.

It is the debut play by local playwright Chris Berry and is at the Hebden Bridge Little Theatre from Wednesday July 9 unti to Saturday July 12.

Tragedy: It’s 1912 and on their wedding night, and David, played by Fergus Kitching, and Heloise, played by Louise Dean, have their whole lives ahead of them and then she is murdered. David was not there to save her; he will forever carry the burden of his guilt.

A conspiracy: 1934 More than 20 years later. Amid the glam and glitz of the French Riviera, David is at the centre of the plots and plans that will lead to the Second World War.

No one is who they seem. Some enemies are closer than you think, and David is drawn in to a deadly web of deception.

An opportunity: as two spy agencies work to outwit each other, David is confronted with the chance to take revenge on the one person who has taken everything away from him but there will be a heavy price. Is he prepared to pay it?

Director Sharon Old said: “Working on a new play is always an exhilarating experience but this project has been particularly interesting.

“Having met Chris Berry during Pinter's Dumb Waiter at Halifax Playhouse, and a few ‘bump intos’ in Tesco, we hadn't seen each other for a while, so I was delighted to be invited by another playwright, Alan Stockdill, to read the Last Dance On The Riviera script, and so Chris and I were back in touch.

“A read through with an exceptionally talented cast, including Hannah Head, who I have collaborated with on several projects, had me hooked.

“The script tackles themes that are both timeless and timely, it will be a joy to bring this story to life.

“The play's setting in the 1940s provides a rich backdrop for exploring themes that are still deeply relevant to audiences today. The turn in the tail will keep audiences gripped to the end.

“The cast will bring depth and nuance to their characters, and I am excited to see them bring their characters to life.

“With sister and brother team, Kate and Ben Sweeney, as producer and technical direction, we can't possibly go wrong with this summer spy thriller.

“The only thing I could possibly wish for to be different, would be a rehearsal schedule on the French Riviera. Thankfully the playwright and his wife have offered their beautiful home – quite possibly some part of the inspiration for the play – and its gorgeous views over the Calder Valley landscape.

“I’m excited to see how audiences will respond to this play. With its talented cast, thought-provoking themes and gripping narrative, I have no doubt it will leave a lasting mark.”

Also staring are Trish Ellis as Jane, David Hows as Alec, Hannah Head as Serena and Guy Parry as Cabalier.

Tickets from https://hblt.co.uk/buy-tickets-online