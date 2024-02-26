Strictly star Anton Du Beke promises show will be his best as he heads to Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Anton Du Beke is bringing his new tour to the Victoria Theattre, Halifax

Showman – An Evening With Anton Du Beke will see the Strictly Come Dancing judge dance a variety of styles including ballroom, tap and the Argentine tango.

Kicking off next month, the 57-year-old will also be joined by singer Lance Ellington, a live band and a company of dancers at the string of shows.

Du Beke said: “I am always excited to be going out on the road, but this tour is the best yet.

“It has everything I love: songs, dance, chat and laughter – it’s my idea of a perfect evening.”

The professional dancer described the show as a “complete extravaganza of song, dance and laughter” and teased that it will be a “fusion of every type of dance you can think of”.

He said: “I can’t wait for audiences to see the whole show, but I’m particularly excited about the spectacular tap medley we have included.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and so to have it choreographed by the legendary Bill Deamer and to be performing it with my amazing company of dancers is just wonderful.

“And of course, the audience are also going to be able to ask me questions again during the question and answer segment – so fire away, my loves. This is your chance to ask me anything you’d like.”

Du Beke and Deamer first met more more than 15 years ago when they both worked on a show at the London Palladium and then later came together again on Strictly.

This will mark the first time the pair have worked together on one of Du Beke’s tours.

“When he asked me this year, I said: ‘Let’s do it, but if we’re going to do it, we’re going to do musical theatre’,” Deamer recalled.

“The discipline that ballroom and Latin dancers have is really the same discipline as musical theatre dancers and when you put the two together… That’s when the magic happens.”