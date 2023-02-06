Take a theatre Tours with the Friends of the Victoria Theatre in Halifax

The Victoria Theatre, Halifax.

These tours of the Victoria Theatre, delivered by the Friends of the Victoria Theatre will provide you with all this and more.

Dedicated historians, the Friends have delved into the Victoria Theatre's rich history and have lots of tales to tell,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will also have the opportunity to step onto the stage, learn about how a stage is managed and take a look at the dressing rooms that have housed the stars over the years.

The tours last 75minutes. Due to all the steps in this Victorian building, unfortunately the tours are not suitable for anyone with mobility issues.

Places are limited to 20 per tour and tickets must be booked in advance.

In March 1897, the Halifax Concert Hall and Public Rooms Company Limited was formed, having Alderman George H Smith as its first chairman. The site at the junction of Commercial Street and Fountain Street was purchased for £8,169. Work began and Alderman Smith laid the foundation stone on 06 May 1899. The Victoria Theatre – then called the Victoria Hall – was named after Queen Victoria but she died just after it was completed in 1901.

Local architect W Clement Williams faced the challenge of a site that is a parallelogram on only three sides; the fourth side being the shape of a wedge. His innovative solution to this conundrum is still a fascinating aspect of the building to this day. The foyer retains the original features: an artistic structure with a broad staircase, surmounted by a stained glass dome of ornate design.

The Victoria Hall opened on February 8 1901. It was also used as a cinema with the first motion pictures shown in 1904. In 1972 the theatre was renamed the Halifax Civic Theatre and many local people still know the theatre as ‘the Civic’.