The Addams Family set to come Halifax Playhouse in unique new musical
Why not extend the Halloween fun into November when The Addams Family take to the stage of the Halifax Playhouse in a unique new musical.
Halifax Light Opera Society is back with everyone’s favourite kooky family. The show is by the writers of the multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys, with music and lyrics by Tony award nominated Andrew Lippa.
After sell-out shows with ‘9 to 5’ and ‘Legally Blonde’ the society is hoping for more success with another top show – and it’s proving popular with tickets selling out fast.
The show is based upon The Addams Family characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons, which depict a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre.
Gomez and Morticia’s daughter Wednesday is now an 18-year-old who has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a boy from a normal, respectable family. When she invites him and his family to meet hers, the fun really begins.
‘The Addams Family’ runs at the Halifax Playhouse from November 16 – 19 with a matinee on Saturday. Tickets for under 16s are £16. Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/halifaxlightopera.