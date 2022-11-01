Halifax Light Opera Society is back with everyone’s favourite kooky family. The show is by the writers of the multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys, with music and lyrics by Tony award nominated Andrew Lippa.

After sell-out shows with ‘9 to 5’ and ‘Legally Blonde’ the society is hoping for more success with another top show – and it’s proving popular with tickets selling out fast.

The show is based upon The Addams Family characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons, which depict a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre.

The Addams Family at Halifax Playhouse. Picture: Willie Runte

Gomez and Morticia’s daughter Wednesday is now an 18-year-old who has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a boy from a normal, respectable family. When she invites him and his family to meet hers, the fun really begins.