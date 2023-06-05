The cast of Quality Street sample the delights of Scarborough during a break from the run at the town's Stephen Joseph Theatre
The Northern Broadsides performers went to Scarborough Art Gallery in The Crescent before riding Central Tramway to bask in South Bay.
The play is by Peter Pan author JM Barrie and was so popular when it first premiered it gave its name to one of the UK’s most loved chocolates – Quality Street™.
Created with a team of retired workers at the Halifax Quality Street™ factory, it is comedy following the spirited Phoebe Throssel who sets out to melt the heart of her old flame Captain Valentine.
Phoebe runs a school for unruly children in Quality Street. Ten years after a tearful goodbye, Valentine returns from fighting Napoleon. But the look of disappointment on his face when he greets an older, less glamorous Phoebe spurs the determined heroine to action.
She becomes the wild and sparkling Miss Livvy, a younger alter-ego who soon beguiles the clueless Captain. As their romance is rekindled, and Miss Livvy melts the Captain’s heart, Phoebe must juggle both personas while trying to avoid scandalising the town with her deception or wrecking her future with the man she loves.
Phoebe is played by Paula Lane, familiar to audiences from six years in Coronation Street as Kylie Platt as well as Call The Midwife, Father Brown and Kinky Boots.
The play was due to open in Scarborough the week the first Covid lockdown was announced. Laurie Sansom, director of Quality Street and artistic director of Northern Broadsides, said: “It was heart-breaking to have to abandon the production. We are thrilled toto bring it back with a fantastically playful company.”
Quality Street is at the Stephen Joseph Theatre until Saturday, daily at 7.30pm with matinees on today at 1.30pm and Saturday at 2.30pm.
Tickets on 01723 370541 and at www.sjt.uk.com