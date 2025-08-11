The Greatest Love of All returns to the Victoria Theatre Halifax for only tour date in Yorkshire

Belinda Davids is Whitney Houston in tribute show which stops off at Halifax next month

South African vocalist Belinda Davids will bring her Whitney Houston tribute show the Greatest Love of All starring back to the UK and Ireland for her first shows in the regionfor two years.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Victoria Theatre Halifax has been selected as the only venue in Yorkshire to host the tour and it arrives in town on Thursday September 11.

With Davids’ talent in demand worldwide, these are expected to be her only UK and Irish performances for the next two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davids, who rose to international fame thanks to viral TV performances on Britain’s Got Talent, Europe’s Got Talent All Stars and Showtime at the Apollo, continues to add new countries to her list of ever-growing fans - France, Brazil, Chile and Sint Maarten are among the countries she has debuted in over the past year.

UK and Irish audiences remain some of Davids’ favourite to return to though. “I love the beautiful, old, smaller theatres – when you’re singing the most epic ballads in the world it creates such a special, intimate atmosphere… and it’s also good fun for the dance songs too,”she said.

Davids will be joined on stage by her live band and backing vocalists, in new costumes and supported by state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and theatrical FX.

The setlist will of course feature all of Houston’s greatest hits performed live, including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, I Have Nothing, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, I’m Every Woman, Run to You, Greatest Love of All plus some surprise songs not previously performed in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for The Greatest Love of All Starring Belinda Davids on Thursday September 11 are available from £35.25.

Purchase tickets online, www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or by calling the box ohttp://www.victoriatheatre.co.ukffice on 01422 351158.