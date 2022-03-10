The Illegal Eagles return to the Victoria Theatre Halifax

The Illegal Eagles

This critically acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics including ’Hotel California’, ‘Desperado’, ‘Take It Easy’, ‘New Kid In Town’, ‘Life In The Fast Lane’ and many more.

The latest all-star line-up of the show, produced as ever by Phil Aldridge, features Tony Kiley (formerly from 80’s sensation The Blow Monkeys) on drums, BAFTA Award winner Christian Phillips on vocals and guitars, Trevor Newnham (Dr Hook) vocals and bass, Greg Webb vocals and guitars, Mike Baker vocals and guitars and Garreth Hicklin vocals and guitars. Garreth, Greg, Trevor, Mike and Christian effortlessly capture the vocal style and delivery of Henley, Walsh, Fry, Schmidt and Meisner and are masters of their respective instruments.

Highlights of the Illegal Eagles’ 21 year career have included tours of Europe, Asia, Russia and the Caribbean, whilst in Great Britain they have performed at all the major concert halls including The Royal Albert Hall and The Cadogan Hall in London, St David’s Hall Cardiff, The Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow and The Waterfront Hall in Belfast.