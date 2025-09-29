The Percy Jackson musical the Lightning Thief hits Yorkshire with run at Bradford Alhambra

The Lightning Thief arrives at the Bradford Alhambra next month

The quest continues with the first UK tour of the musical The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical landing in Yorkshire next month.

Leading the charge is Vasco Emauz as the one and only Percy Jackson, joined by Kayna Montecillo as the wise and fearless Annabeth, and Cahir O’Neill as everyone's favourite satyr sidekick, Grover.

They will be joined by Simone Robinson as Sally Jackson, Niall Sheehy as Mr Bruner, Aidan Cutler as Mr D, Ellie-Grace Cousins as Clarisse, Paolo Micallefas Luke with Alex Anderton, Abe Armitage and Joseph Connor.

The stage adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling novel stops off at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, from Tuesday October 21 to Saturday October 25.

When New York City teenager Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek god, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined.

With newly discovered powers he is unable to control, an unwanted destiny and a whole textbook’s worth of mythical monsters on his trail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero. The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.