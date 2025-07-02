The RSC brings its production of Hamlet to the Bradford Alhambra next year

The Royal Shakespeare Company will tour its West End production of the Shakespeare tragedy Hamlet to Bradford Alhambra next year

Shakespeare’s epic family drama of deceit and murder is directed by multi award-winner Rupert Goold.

Hamlet is the Prince of Denmark. After the death of Hamlet’s father, his uncle, Claudius, marries his mother and takes the throne for himself. In one of the most famous scenes in Shakespeare, Hamlet’s father appears to the young prince as a ghost, telling his son that he was murdered by Claudius.

Seeking vengeance, he wants Hamlet to kill Claudius, setting off a tragic chain of events.

Talking about the tour Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, RSC co-artistic directors said: “We are delighted that Rupert Goold’s production of Hamlet, perhaps Shakespeare’s most famous play, will be taking to the road.

“It promises to be a thrilling piece of theatre, and we can’t wait for audiences up and down the country to see it.

“Our long-term partnerships with regional theatres across England are a central part of our mission to redefine experiences of Shakespeare’s work with and for young people and adults.

“We are excited that audiences in town and cities across England will get to see this new production and have opportunities to deepen their connection to the play through participation work happening in and around each of the theatres.”

The tour of Hamlet is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, which makes it possible for the RSC to expand its tour to work in partnership with more places across England.

It is at Bradford Alhambra from Tuesday March 3 to Saturday March 7.

Tickets are on sale now from n 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk