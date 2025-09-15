Thespians acting company bring classics and cracking drama to Halifax Playhouse

Classic whodunnit The Mirror Crack’d will be performed at the Halifax Playhouse from Tuesday,September 23 to Saturday, September 27

From Miss Marple whodunnits to ghost stories, the Halifax Thespians promise to delight audiences this season.

In The Mirror Crack’d the sleepy village of St Mary Mead, the home of super sleuth Miss Marple, is shaken by a vicious murder.

The classic whodunnit, with light-hearted moments of comedy, great comic characters and a striking set, runs from Tuesday, September 23 to Saturday, September 27, including a Saturday matinee.

Mastermind code breaker, maverick and arguably one of the most important and inquisitive minds of the 20th century, Alan Turing, will be brought to the stage in Breaking the Code.

Famed for cracking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park, effectively securing victory for the Allied forces in the Second World War, Turing also later broke the 1950s code of sexual discretion for his homosexuality for which he was arrested on a charge of gross indecency.

Breaking the Code will be performed in the Studio Bar by the Halifax Thespians between Tuesday, October 21 and Saturday October 25, with a Saturday matinee.

Charles Dickens’ much-loved festive treat, A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, gets the Mark Gatiss treatment in the faithful to the heart and spirit adaptation.

It’s Christmas Eve. As the cold, bleak night draws in, the penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge is confronted by the spirit of his former business partner, Jacob Marley.

Family tickets are available for this Christmas classic, which runs from Thursday December 11 to Sunday December 14 with matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

In the Crown Matrimonial there’s a crisis in the monarchy as a royal prince wants to marry the divorcee with whom he’s been carrying on an adulterous affair.

Can the royal family survive? This play, set at Marlborough House, focuses on the private family drama surrounding Edward’s desire to marry Wallis Simpson, a divorced American woman.

The play runs from Tuesday March 17 to Saturday March 21 with a Saturday matinee.

To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/HalifaxPlayhouse, ring the box office on 01422 365998 or email: [email protected].