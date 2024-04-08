Thespians next production - an alien sitcom - promises to deliver the laughs at the Halifax Playhouse

The BBC Radio sitcom Welcome to Our Village - Pease Invade Carefully, by Eddie Robson, promises to be innovative, fast-paced and lots of fun when it is performed by the Halifax Thespians at the Playhouse

Katrina Lyons, played by Kirsty O’Brien, is accidentally trapped in the place where she grew up, under the gentle cosh of alien oppression, living with her parents, played by Roy Greenwood and Julie Johnston.

The invasion, led by warlord Uljabaan, played by Mark McKever, is a covert pilot scheme for a full invasion of Earth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katrina is determined to stop it and sets up a resistance movement. Disappointingly, her sole recruit is sarcastic stoned teenager Lucy Alexander, played by Ellie King, in her Thespian debut; everyone else is keen not to rock the boat and some think having the world run by alien invaders might actually be an improvement.

Katrina Lyons, played by Kirsty O’Brien, is accidentally trapped in the place where she grew up, under the gentle cosh of alien oppression

But Katrina presses on, desperate to save the world and to get out of Cresdon Green

Director Ian Byfield said it’s one of the most unusual theatrical productions in which he has been involved.

“Our six cast members do not just play their own characters but also take 15 other parts between them. There’s a lot of moving around. We have not just the humans but also the aliens and a printer and computer, played by Patrick Higgins, as characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As this was a radio sitcom we have had to create the visuals too. One sound technician is part of the performance with more than half the sound effects created live.

" For example, when the window is broken in the pub the sound is created when a box of broken glass is dropped.

“The alien invasion is very low key. Most of the villagers are perfectly happy to be cut off from the rest of the world behind a force-field and just get on with their lives. There are only two members of the resistance fighting back,” explained Ian.

Welcome to Our Village – Please Invade Carefully is a fast-paced production covering four episodes of the radio sitcom, with dozens of scenes so the cast and the audience have to keep up with the location changes, all taking place in the intimate setting of the Playhouse Studio Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Watch out for the cricket match between the humans and the aliens. There’s plenty of cheating going on, from both sides,” said Ian. “This promises to be great fun; we’re having fun producing it.”

The show runs from Tuesday April 23 to Saturday April 27 in the Studio Bar at the Halifax Playhouse. Shows are daily at at 7:30pm plus a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tickets cost between £6 and £12 with two for £12 on Tuesday April 23.