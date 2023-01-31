Tickets selling fast for Miriam Margoyles live show at Victoria Theatre in Halifax

Miriam Margoyles heads to Halfax later this year

It promises to be an forgettable adventure through the extraordinary life and strong opinions of the actress live on stage in her biggest tour yet to mark the launch of her new book.

“My new book is called Oh Miriam! … something that has been said to me a lot over the years, often in tones of strong disapproval … and it contains lots more revelations and stories and discoveries and I can’t wait to share it with you all,” she said.

BAFTA-winning actor, voice of everything from Monkey to the Cadbury’s Caramel Rabbit, creator of a myriad unforgettable characters from Lady Whiteadder to Professor Sprout, Miriam is one of the most recognisable actresses working today.

From being escorted off the Today programme – for saying what we were all thinking – to declaring her love to Vanessa Redgrave; from Tales of the Unexpected to Graham Norton’s sofa, she is one of our most loved and most outspoken national treasures – and Oh Miriam! takes you both inside her head and her heart.

As well as appearing in films and TV dramas, Miriam is no stranger to reality TV. She was in the Real Marigold Hotel for BBC2 and presents Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland and Beyond with actor Alan Cuming on Channel 4.

The series has taken them across the West Coast of the USA and aboard the Harry Potter Express.

There was no shortage of film stories within the pages of Miriam Margolyes’ memoir, This Much Is True, which proved to be a bestseller. She was gloriously indiscreet about the Monty Python team and other co-stars.

Her next book Oh Miriam!: Stories From An Extraordinary Life is due to be published in September which is in time for her Halifax appearance on Thursday October 12 at 7.30pm.

Reliably outrageous and always entertaining, join Miriam, in conversation, for a riotous evening as full of life and surprises as the actress herself.