Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A statement on The Viaduct Theatre’s website says the capital investment now needed within the main auditorium of the entertainment venue at Dean Clough “is significant”.

"As such, we are taking a break to regroup and find the best way forward,” says the statement.

"Programming is currently on hold,” it continues.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Viaduct Theatre at Dean Clough, Halifax

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We continue with other operations, including the co-production of Barrie Rutter’s Shakespeare’s Royals, touring in Spring 2024.

"Behind the scenes, we are in discussions with various partnerships and we are pursuing all avenues to find the best possible future for The Viaduct Theatre.

"We’ll update with any new developments.”

The website statement also says the theatre has grown “massively in terms of audience” since 2019, “as well as building links with exciting artists and visiting theatre companies from all over the UK”.

"We have seen noteworthy success in our programme, catering to a large and growing need for quality drama and new writing within our geographical area, usually not addressed without stepping into Leeds or Greater Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had so much excitement and support from noteworthy industry individuals and organisations for what we are trying to achieve and how.