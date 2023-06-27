Planning permission has been granted for work to improve the town centre theatre and now Calderdale Council says a contractor for the work is due to be appointed this autumn.

It estimates that work will start in mid-October.

Using cash from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund, the Grade II listed building will open a new box office on Commercial Street, with independent opening hours.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

The current box office and part of the foyer area will be turned into a new cafe bar which could even host small performances.

Access improvements are also included in plans, with a new lift taking visitors to the Green Room Bar for the first time in the venue’s history and two new accessible toilets being installed.

Throughout the works, the theatre will be open as normal, with performances unaffected. But the building will look different and some facilities may be temporarily disrupted.

The council says the work will be complete by the summer of 2024.

Councillor Sarah Courtney

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector, Councillor Sarah Courtney, said: “Revitalising the stunning Victoria Theatre is a key part of the £11.7 million Future High Streets work.

"This is an exciting time for Halifax, with the fund also supporting other projects in the town, including contributions to completed works at Northgate House, ongoing improvements at Halifax Borough Market and the planned creation of new welcoming spaces and better connections between existing attractions around the town.

“The Future High Street projects also complement further works in Halifax, including the new bus station and other improvements to the transport network.”

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, added: “The Victoria Theatre has proudly stood in Halifax for over 120 years, delighting its audiences and over its long history hosting some of the biggest names in entertainment.

“The works have been carefully designed to ensure that we retain the wonderful heritage features of the iconic Grade II listed building.