Victoria Theatre to host the perfect ladies night with Girls Just Wanna Have Fun show

Credited as a hilarious night out where audiences can join in throughout the show! It will have you and the girls (and boys) dancing in the aisles this Autumn.

Starring legendary Nolan sister Maureen Nolan in the role of Karen, Stephanie Dooley from CBBC’s Creeped Out in therole of Jocelyn, X-Factor Finalist Niki Evans takes on the role of Jackie and completing the line-up is Olivier Award Winner Leanne Jones in the role of Angie.

Originally scheduled to open and tour the UK in 2020, just two days prior to the start of rehearsal, the UK was plunged into its first national lockdown leaving producers, Red Entertainment, no alternative but to press pause and wait until such time that it was safe for the cast.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun will be playing at the Victoria Theatre Halifax

The production was originally set to star Linda Nolan but during the first lockdown, she received news her cancer had returned.

Linda had to make some tough decisions about her future and, with the full support of producers at Red Entertainment, it was decided that owing to the rigours of touring it would be wise for Linda to step down from her commitments to Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

Her talented sister Maureen Nolan stepped into the breach to support Linda and play the role in this inaugural tour.

Maureen Nolan has an established and accomplished theatre career including the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone in the West End production of Blood Brothers.

Matt Brinkler at RED Entertainment said “We are delighted that Maureen will be part of the cast of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and we all felt she was the most natural choice to take over from her sister. The display of strength and support is echoed by many around the country at this time”

When asked how she was feeling Linda Nolan said: “I’m gutted that I can’t do the tour, I was really looking forward to getting back to doing some live work but at the moment it’s not possible. If anyone is going to take my place, I’m delighted that it’s Maureen and I’ll be there dancing in the aisles”

Maureen Nolan added, “I wish the circumstances were different, but I am delighted to be joining this fabulous fun production and thank the producers of the show for their faith in me and support and understanding”.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun will take a no-holds-barred comedy romp through everything life throws at a modern-day woman. Sex, diets, men, fashion, chocolate, wine and more wine all feature in a riotous script, set in a local karaoke bar.

The show will also feature some of the biggest and most iconic of all pop anthems including 9 to 5, We Are Family, Get The Party Started, I’m In the Mood For Dancing and of course Cyndi Lauper’s classic Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun will be playing at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Wednesday September 15 2021.