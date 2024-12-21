What is going on at Victoria Theatre: Halifax theatre that opened in 1901 gets a new box office
The facility has opened on Commercial Street as part of extensive improvement works and upgraded facilities at the much-loved Halifax theatre.
The new box office is now open for in-person and telephone bookings.
Funding from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund is being used to update and enhance the Grade II listed building.
Other improvements include the creation of a new café bar, four new lifts and two new accessible toilets.
The theatre’s stalls bar has also had a complete makeover, with new flooring, lighting, bar and a re-paint.
And the historic building has benefitted from new glazing and other exterior work.
The full opening of all the new improvements is planned for early 2025.
The theatre opened in 1901 and Calderdale Council says preservation of the building’s heritage has been key throughout the construction work.
Original features, such as stone columns in what will be the new café bar, have been exposed and highlighted, and bespoke joinery work has taken place to complement existing features, such as the historic foyer doors.
Shows are taking place as normal including this year’s pantomime Peter Pan.
Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Restoring and improving an historic building will always have its challenges but I’m delighted that we’ve been able to make such significant improvements whilst respecting the heritage and character of the building.”
For more information about Victoria Theatre and all the shows to come in 2025, visit the theatre’s website at https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/
