A Halifax theatre which has seen members of the royal family in its audience is still closed.

The Viaduct Theatre, at Dean Clough, has not seen anyone take to its stage during the last 12 months.

And there are no performances due to take place there advertised yet for 2025.

The Courier reported last year how the theatre was pausing its programming.

The Viaduct Theatre at Dean Clough, Halifax

A statement on its website said: “The important achievements and leaps forward we have made are countered by the challenges of the physical space we occupy.

"The capital investment now needed within the main auditorium is significant.

"As such, we are taking a break to regroup and find the best way forward.

"Programming is currently on hold.

"Behind the scenes, we are in discussions with various partnerships and we are pursuing all avenues to find the best possible future for The Viaduct Theatre.

“We’ll update with any new developments.”

The Viaduct has been working with other venues to put on shows, including restaurant True North, also at Dean Clough.

The theatre has posted on social media: “The Viaduct remains closed but, following the sell-out success of our Evening with Barrie Rutter in neighbouring True North Dean Clough, we're looking to offer you more events in the restaurant."

These include an evening with crime writer Lesley McEvoy on Thursday, February 27.

The last performances held at The Viaduct were of a pantomime – Jack and the Beanstalk – in December 2023.

The previous year’s pantomime, in December 2022, saw royal family members Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, and their three children, in the audience of one of the matinee performances.