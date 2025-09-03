There are musical tributes, family favourites and heartwarming festive productions lined up for Halifax audiences over the coming months.

The Victoria Theatre has an exciting season planned for the rest of 2025, including some well-known comedians.

The talented amateur performers from HAOS Productions are back on stage this month with the beloved classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from September 17 to September 20, promising a magical, musical theatrical adventure for the whole family.

Music fans will be spoilt for choice with classic artists brought back to life by modern talents.

Dara O'Briain is performing on October 30, 2025

Belinda Davids – made famous on Britain’s Got Talent – is celebrating the hits of legendary icon Witney Houston in The Greatest Love of All, on Thursday, September 11 and Rob Lamberti is Perfectly George - looking and sounding just like George Michael- on Saturday. September 27.

October will bring comedy stage shows such as Locomotive for Murder: The Improvised Whodunnit on Saturday, October 18 and Death in The Theatre – a gruesome captivating collection of historical theatrical stories – on Thursday, October 23.

And there will be stand-up comedy giants Jason Manford – on Tuesday, October 23 – and Dara O’Briain - on Thursday, October 30.

The festive spirit will start flowing early thanks to The Nutcracker ballet, performed by the Imperial Classic Ballet, on Saturday, October 11, and an immersive stage adaptation of the Dickensian classic A Christmas Carol on Tuesday, November 11.

Jason Manford

The theatre’s pantomime returns from December 12 until January 4, when Beauty and the Beast, will be providing laughter, music, and a dazzling spectacle.

Robert Lofthouse, marketing manager for the Victoria Theatre, said: “From spectacular musical tributes and family favourites to heartwarming festive productions, there's something for everyone to enjoy.”

Full details of all performances, including show times and ticket information, can be found at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk.

Tickets can be booked online or by calling the box office at 01422 351158.

The Nutcracker will be performed next month

