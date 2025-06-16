By Royal Appointment is a new play by Daisy Godwin and is on Leeds Grand Theatre

Fancy travelling further afield? There is still chance to see Mary Poppins at Bradford Alhambra, see a star-studded cast of a new play at Leeds Grand Theatre and a celebration of football and human resilience at Leeds Playhouse.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was famous for her discretion. She never said anything in public that could ruffle the lightest of feathers. But she had one way of expressing what she really thought – through her wardrobe.

By Royal Appointment is a funny, poignant and celebratory new play about the kind of power that only a Queen can wield – she charms the world through coats and admonishes her family through a carefully chosen hat.

But the Queen herself is uninterested in fashion. Her look is managed by her Designer, her Milliner and most powerful of all, her Dresser, a working-class girl who goes from advising the Queen on the colour of her lipsticks to the real power behind the throne. But the Dresser, like all royal favourites is living on borrowed time.

By Royal Appointment is a behind-the-scenes peek into the world of our most popular monarch and the image she presented to the world. Starring national treasure Anne Reid as The Queen, doyen of stage and screen Caroline Quentin as The Dresser, with Olivier Award-winning James Dreyfus as The Milliner and Merchant Ivory and Poldark legend James Wilby as The Designer.

The new play is written by Daisy Goodwin who created the hit ITV series Victoria and directed by former artistic director of Shakespeare’s Globe, Dominic Dromgoole.

It is at Leeds Grand Theatre from Tuesday June 24 until Saturday June 28.

Mary Poppins, Bradford Alhambra, until Sunday June 29

The run of Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s spectacular production of the classic multi award-winning musical is coming to a close.

Acclaimed Australian stars, Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert, having both received critical acclaim and nightly standing ovations for their performances in the Australian production.

Based on the stories of PL Travers and the Walt Disney film, the story of the World’s favourite nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane is even more magical than ever before featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs.

The timeless score includes the classic songs by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman – Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Feed the Birds with new songs and additional music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

A new play Through It All Together opens at the West Yorkshire Playhouse on Monday June 23 and runs until Saturday July 19

It is described as a love letter to Marcelo Bielsa, the beautiful game and the bond that unites families and fans.

Howard and Sue, an ordinary Yorkshire couple with an extraordinary passion for Leeds United, are navigating living with dementia. Can Leeds United’s new manager, Marcelo Bielsa, inspire Howard, Sue – and the team – to get Through It All Together?

Despite the ups and downs of following their beloved team, they’re determined to find the misplaced teabags, write down Howard’s famous chilli recipe, and witness their team return to the promised land of the Premier League after 16 long years.

A heartwarming story of resilience, stubborn independence and glorious failure, Through It All Together is a new play by Leeds playwright Chris O’Connor.