Peter Pan, December 14 to January 5. Kieran Morris returns in the title role as Peter Pan with Nathan Morris back for his second year to play comic pirate Starkey. Joining them are panto dame Andrew Pollard as Mrs Smee, Aled Thomas Davies as Captain Hook, Molly Jane as Wendy and Siān Gentle-Green as Rainbow.Peter Pan, December 14 to January 5. Kieran Morris returns in the title role as Peter Pan with Nathan Morris back for his second year to play comic pirate Starkey. Joining them are panto dame Andrew Pollard as Mrs Smee, Aled Thomas Davies as Captain Hook, Molly Jane as Wendy and Siān Gentle-Green as Rainbow.
What's on: Here's what's coming to the Victoria Theatre Halifax in 2025

By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
The new year at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax features a jam-packed schedule of events and lots of well-known faces.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy, from hilarious comedians to wonderful singers and stage shows.

Here is a full list of every major event that will take place at the theatre in 2025.

Go Your Own Way: The Fleetwood Mac Legacy, Friday, January 17. A brand new spellbinding show featuring the music from the legendary multiple Grammy award winning Fleetwood Mac.

Queen of the Night: A Tribute to Whitney Houston, Saturday, January 18. After selling 100,000 tickets last year, including a UK arena tour and sold-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall, The London Palladium and other UK venues, Queen Of The Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston returns to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2025.

Jason Manford: A Manford All Seasons, Saturday, January 25 (and Friday May 9). Jason Manford is back at the Victoria Theatre Halifax with his brand-new live show, A Manford All Seasons. Jason’s been busy since his last smash-hit stand up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit.

Ben Elton: Authentic Stupidity, Thursday January 30. Following the huge success of Ben Elton’s critically acclaimed sold-out UK tour in 2019, which marked his return to live comedy after a fifteen year hiatus, the undisputed godfather of modern stand-up is going back on the road with his new show – Authentic Stupidity.

