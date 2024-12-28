What's on: Here's what's coming to the Victoria Theatre Halifax in 2025

There’s something for everyone to enjoy, from hilarious comedians to wonderful singers and stage shows.
Here is a full list of every major event that will take place at the theatre in 2025.
Go Your Own Way: The Fleetwood Mac Legacy, Friday, January 17. A brand new spellbinding show featuring the music from the legendary multiple Grammy award winning Fleetwood Mac. Photo: Victoria Theatre
Queen of the Night: A Tribute to Whitney Houston, Saturday, January 18. After selling 100,000 tickets last year, including a UK arena tour and sold-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall, The London Palladium and other UK venues, Queen Of The Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston returns to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2025. Photo: Victoria Theatre
Jason Manford: A Manford All Seasons, Saturday, January 25 (and Friday May 9). Jason Manford is back at the Victoria Theatre Halifax with his brand-new live show, A Manford All Seasons. Jason’s been busy since his last smash-hit stand up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit. Photo: Victoria Theatre
Ben Elton: Authentic Stupidity, Thursday January 30. Following the huge success of Ben Elton’s critically acclaimed sold-out UK tour in 2019, which marked his return to live comedy after a fifteen year hiatus, the undisputed godfather of modern stand-up is going back on the road with his new show – Authentic Stupidity. Photo: Victoria Theatre
