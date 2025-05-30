What’s on: Todmorden’s Queer Variety Cabaret event to return in June with belly dancing, drag queen, music and more in an evening of entertainment
The event will take place on June 7 at Tod College, between 7pm and 11pm, following the success of its launch in November 2024.
Antony Law, Todmorden Town Crier, said: “It’s an honour and privilege to be involved in the Queer Variety Cabaret this summer, following the enormous success of its launch in November 2024.”
“I am terribly excited to ring the Town Crier’s bell and open the cabaret on the 7th June and shout about all diversity that will be showcased in the event,” he added.
Sue Wardell, one of the organisers, created the event to give artists from Todmorden and the Calder Valley an opportunity to perform, as well as showcase the new sound system and improved acoustics in the main hall at Tod College, which resulted from an investment from the Todmorden Town Deal.
Sue said: “I wanted people to get to know artists in the local area who don’t have a place to show their work.”
Sue said June’s event will follow a similar format to the initial event last November, with the additions of a belly dancing act and a drag queen act to the performances.
Sue said: “We want to make it fresh and entertaining for people.”
A third cabaret event is planned for December 2025.
The event will include a licensed bar and attendees must be 18 or over.
