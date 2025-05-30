A night of belly dancing, comedy, music and drag will take place in Todmorden in June with the return of the Queer Variety Cabaret.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on June 7 at Tod College, between 7pm and 11pm, following the success of its launch in November 2024.

Antony Law, Todmorden Town Crier, said: “It’s an honour and privilege to be involved in the Queer Variety Cabaret this summer, following the enormous success of its launch in November 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am terribly excited to ring the Town Crier’s bell and open the cabaret on the 7th June and shout about all diversity that will be showcased in the event,” he added.

Todmorden's second Queer Variety Cabaret event will take place on June 7 at Tod College.

Sue Wardell, one of the organisers, created the event to give artists from Todmorden and the Calder Valley an opportunity to perform, as well as showcase the new sound system and improved acoustics in the main hall at Tod College, which resulted from an investment from the Todmorden Town Deal.

Sue said: “I wanted people to get to know artists in the local area who don’t have a place to show their work.”

Sue said June’s event will follow a similar format to the initial event last November, with the additions of a belly dancing act and a drag queen act to the performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue said: “We want to make it fresh and entertaining for people.”

The event was first held in November 2024 and will return in June, with a third event planned for December 2025. Picture: Sue Wardell

A third cabaret event is planned for December 2025.

The event will include a licensed bar and attendees must be 18 or over.

Tickets can be found at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/cabaretintod/tod-queer-variety-cabaret/e-ykvybd