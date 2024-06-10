Whip-crack-away – new tour of Calamity Jane blows in to Yorkshire

Carrie Hope Fletcher - a three-time WhatsOnStage Best Actress in a Musical winner - will play Calamity Jane

A whip-crackin’ production of the Broadway and West End hit musical Calamity Jane – starring Carrie Hope Fletcher – arrives at the Bradford Alhambra Theatre next year.

Marking 10 years since the show hit the road, the production reunites the previous creative team with direction by Curve artistic director Nikolai Foster.

Carrie Hope Fletcher is a three-time WhatsOnStage Best Actress in a Musical winner.

She originated the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella. Her previous credits include Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family and Eponine in Les Misérables.

Carrie is a 2022 GRAMMY nominee for two competing albums for Best Musical Theatre Album – Cinderella and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert.

Carrie went out on her first solo tour last year which and embarks on her second solo tour Love Letters later this year.

Alongside theatre, Carrie has also written several best selling novels and has social media presence with more than 635,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel with over more than a million views every month.

“Calamity Jane is one of those roles that doesn’t come around all too often,” she said.

"She’s action, romance and comedy all packed into one character, and I can’t wait to take on the challenge of filling her shoes.”

Producer Jamie Wilson said “With this new version of Calamity Jane first opening at The Watermill Theatre in 2014, I am delighted to be collaborating with them again to finally bring this wonderful production back to theatres all over the country after a 10-year absence.

"We have been waiting for the right moment and artist to step into Calamity's boots and bring this hilarious and joyful musical back to the nation and we are thrilled that Carrie Hope Fletcher will be leading the company as Calamity Jane.”

Based on the Doris Day movie, the show’s songs include Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), the Black Hills of Dakota, Just Blew in from the Windy City, and the Oscar-winning Secret Love.