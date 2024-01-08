Worldwide smash-hit musical Book of Mormon on way to Yorkshire stage

The Book of Mormon, the global smash-hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, will be opening at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford for the first time later this year.

The Book of Mormon comes to Yorkshire later this year

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning television show, South Park, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco. He is the first and only double ‘EGOT’ winner having won all four major entertainment awards at least twice - Emmy®, Grammy®, Oscar® and Tony® Awards.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards.

The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the U.S.

The London production opened at the Prince of Wales Theatre in February 2013 when it set the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history and went on to win four Olivier Awards® including Best New Musical.

Book, Music and Lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker, The Book of Mormon has choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The Book of Mormon is produced by Anne Garefino, Important Musicals and Sonia Friedman Productions.