Miss Saigon heads to the Bradford Alhambra

A week-long run of Miss Saigon at the Bradford Alhambra has been added to the new UK-wide tour of the musical.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The production will star Seann Miley Moore reprising their celebrated role as the Engineer.

Brit School graduat Julianne Pundan will make her professional debut as Kim alongside actor and singer Jack Kane as Chris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom Hartley-Harris is John, Emily Langham is Ellen when the show lands in Yorkshire next year.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said: “Since we first announced this new production, I have been genuinely delighted at the enthusiasm of the public determined not to miss the show with tickets flying out of the box office and several of the announced cities already nearly sold out.

“We have now completed our search for a really fantastic cast, full of exciting discoveries, that will bring Boublil and Schönberg’s extraordinary, powerful

musical back to thrilling life.”

Jean-Pierre van der Spuy, whose recent credits include co-direction of Oliver! at the Gielgud Theatre and Les

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Misérables: The Arena Spectacular, is the production’s director.

Miss Saigon is set in the last days of the Vietnam War and 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character

known as the Engineer.

There, she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

For three years, Kim goes on a journey to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he’s fathered a son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its London premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh’s original production has became one of the most successful musicals in history.

The original Broadway production of Miss Saigon opened on April 11, 1991, and played for ten years with its 4,097

performances attended by more than 6.3 million people.

Cameron’s latest London production opened in London in May 2014 to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim, followed by a UK tour in

2017.

The score includes he hits songs The Heat is On in Saigon, The Movie in My Mind, Last Night of the World and The American Dream.

Miss Saigon is at the Bradford Alhambra from Tuesday May 5 until Saturday May 9.

Tickets are available from Monday July 21 from https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/