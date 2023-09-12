Yorkshire stars Laura Pick and Jed Berry head Wicked musical to their home county

Leeds-born actor Jed Berry plays Boq in Wicked on its way to Yorkshire

Jed was born in Leeds and trained at the Guildford School of Acting. He made his West End debut in Kinky Boots – going on to star in the feature film – and can be seen in The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales having toured the show internationally and across the UK.

His other theatre credits include The Sound of Music and A Doll’s House. On screen, he has appeared in ITV’s The Royal and The Royal Today.

“It’s rare that a show of this scale and magnitude comes to Yorkshire so I’m over the moon to be returning to my home county with Wicked,” said Jed.

“I fell madly in love with the show at a young age and would frequently drag my mum on day trips to see the West End production and would fantasise about being part of it one day.

“Our engagement in Bradford is even more exciting as I get to share the stage with the phenomenal Laura.”

“Laura grew up performing in the same local companies I did — Leeds Amateur Operatic Society and Theatre Royal Wakefield — so it’s a real full circle moment for us both.”

Laura Pick will play Elphaba and Sarah O’Connor is Glinda.

The spectacular, multi-record-breaking, and critically acclaimed touring production of the must-see musical phenomenon returns to Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre for a second engagement, following a celebrated season in 2016.

The West End and Broadway musical, that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, continues an open-ended run at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre where it is now flying into its landmark 18th year.

Wicked Executive Producer Michael McCabe said: “As we prepare for a much anticipated second visit to Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre, we’re delighted to announce a truly stellar cast of 33, led by Laura Pick and Sarah O’Connor, who form part of the 100-plus company that will be delivering all the spectacle and magic of this gigantic production on stage and behind the scenes.”

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s musical, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L Frank Baum’s characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked has now been seen by 65 million people worldwide and 2023 marks the 20th Anniversary of its Broadway premiere

Wicked has won over 100 awards including three Tony Awards; six Drama Desk Awards; two Olivier Awards; eleven WhatsOnStage Awards; six Australian Helpmann Awards, and a Grammy. Wicked features songs by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz.