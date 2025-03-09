There’s never been a better time to get colourful with Forget Me Not children’s hospice
Georgia Lane, fundraising manager at Forget Me Not, said: “Firmly established in Huddersfield’s event calendar, this will be our 8th Colour Run! Over the years we’ve seen thousands of people get colourful with us, raising thousands of pounds for our charity. And every penny helps us support children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire.
Whether you’re a seasoned colour runner or you’re new to this joyfully colourful experience, there’s never been a better time to get involved. Because we’ve never needed your support more. Together, you’ll help us provide the care and support that families in crisis rely on.
It’s the perfect opportunity to get messy, be silly, make some amazing memories – and help raise vital funds to support local children and families to make the most of every moment they have together.”
For a limited time only, tickets for Forget Me Not’s Colour Run are at a reduced price and can be purchased at www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/colourrun
Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice supports babies and children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire. In the last 12 months they supported 155 children, mums, dads, siblings and grandparents from Calderdale, either at Russell House in Huddersfield or in families' own homes .
The charity needs to raise £6m this year to run the hospice, with only a fraction of those funds coming from the government or NHS.