There’s never been a better time to get colourful with Forget Me Not children’s hospice

A participant gets colourful at Forget Me Not Colour Run 2024 (photo credit Mike Robinson)

Early bird tickets are now on sale for Forget Me Not’s popular family fun Colour Run! On Saturday 14th June, Forget Me Not’s Colour Run is back at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield. Great fun for all the family, up to 1000 participants will take on an easy 3km or 5km walk, jog or run through all the colours of the rainbow!

Georgia Lane, fundraising manager at Forget Me Not, said: “Firmly established in Huddersfield’s event calendar, this will be our 8th Colour Run! Over the years we’ve seen thousands of people get colourful with us, raising thousands of pounds for our charity. And every penny helps us support children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire.

Whether you’re a seasoned colour runner or you’re new to this joyfully colourful experience, there’s never been a better time to get involved. Because we’ve never needed your support more. Together, you’ll help us provide the care and support that families in crisis rely on.

It’s the perfect opportunity to get messy, be silly, make some amazing memories – and help raise vital funds to support local children and families to make the most of every moment they have together.”

Participants get ready for Forget Me Not Colour Run 2024 (photo credit Mike Robinson)

For a limited time only, tickets for Forget Me Not’s Colour Run are at a reduced price and can be purchased at www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/colourrun

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice supports babies and children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire. In the last 12 months they supported 155 children, mums, dads, siblings and grandparents from Calderdale, either at Russell House in Huddersfield or in families' own homes .

The charity needs to raise £6m this year to run the hospice, with only a fraction of those funds coming from the government or NHS.