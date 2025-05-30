TK Maxx Presents Live At The Piece Hall is set to be the biggest summer of live music

Artists from across the world will perform in the open-air courtyard over 36 nights.

This year’s anticipated summer series kicks off with the first of two shows by the legendary band James, next Friday, June 6, and will finish on Friday, August 29 with returning Piece Hall favourite's Nile Rodgers and CHIC with plenty of acts throughout the summer months to look forward to with avid music fans from all corners of the world travelling to the Yorkshire town to watch the shows bringing plenty of foot fall to local businesses and hotels which is great all round.

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, said:

“With 36 shows in our stunning courtyard, we’re bringing the biggest summer of music yet to the heart of Calderdale.

We’ll be welcoming some absolute legends from the worlds of the rock, pop, dance, disco and reggae on our wonderfully diverse lineup.

For the first time ever we have a run of seated music shows where we’ll transform the courtyard into a theatre style experience to add something extra to the programme, with The Who frontman Roger Daltry, Squeeze and Anastacia plus we’ve also added classical with the fantastic Il Divo!

The Piece Hall is such an incredibly special venue, loved by audiences and artists alike, I can’t wait to welcome back some old friends and introduce so many new faces for a truly magical, music filled summer.

You can see the full Halifax Piece Hall 2025 schedule below many are sold out with still a few gigs with tickets available.

• June 6 - James

• June 7 - James

• June 10 - Gary Barlow

• June 12 - The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia

• June 14 - Pendulum with support from Normandie

• June 20 - UB40 ft Ali Campbell with support from Bittie Maclean and Reggae Roast featuring Mr Williamz

• June 24 - Deftones with support from High Vis

• June 26 - Dean Lewis with support from Henry Moodie

• June 29 - The Teskey Brothers with support from The Heavy Heavy

• June 30 - Weezer with support from Bad Nerves and Teen Mortgage

• July 3 - Train

• July 4 - Busted with support from Soap and Muddy Elephant

• July 5 - Olly Murs with support from Lemar and Absnt Mind

• July 6 - The Script with support from Tom Walker

• July 7 - Simple Minds

• July 10 - Rag‘N’Bone Man with support from Elles Bailey

• July 11 - The Human League with support from Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey and Blancmange

• July 22 - Paul Heaton and Riane Downey with support from Billy Bragg

• July 23 - Paul Heaton and Riane Downey with support from Billy Bragg

• July 24 - Leon Bridges with support from Gotts Street Park

• July 25 - Texas

• July 26 - Travis with support from The Magic Numbers

• July 27 - Il Divo with support from Laura Wright

• July 30 - Roger Daltrey with support from Ocean Colour Scene’s Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison

• July 31 - Anastacia with support from Casey McQuillen

• August 1 - Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy

• August 2 - The Saw Doctors with support from The Undertones

• August 7 - Extreme with support from Terrorvision

• August 8 - The Libertines with support from Gans and Kissing People

• August 9 - Echo and The Bunnymen

• August 12 - The Smashing Pumpkins with support from White Lies

• August 16 - Supergrass with support from Sports Team

• August 22 - Faithless with support from DJ Graeme Park

• August 23 - Doves with support from Cast and Apollo Junction

• August 24 - Khruangbin