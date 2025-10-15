Todmorden's Herbie May launches single and announces tour date with XGenerationX

Todmorden's Herbie May, member of indie outfit Lounge Society, releases his debut single 'Love Lies Bleeding' on November 6th, and celebrates with a launch event in Todmorden and a live show in Hebden Bridge on November 11th as special guests of XGenerationX

The local lad who plays guitar with The Lounge Society is taking time out with his own solo project to release and tour his new music.

Herbie’s solo sound is stripped down, raw and emotionally intelligent - think Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, but also older artists: ‘It’s Lou Reed meets Orange Juice!’ squealed someone, and they’re maybe not wrong. You can also hear influences as varied as The The, Gram Parsons and PJ Harvey in the mix although this music is also completely its own thing. Herbie releases his debut double A side single Bleeding/Shoelaces recorded by Gordon Raphael (legendary producer of the Strokes) alongside Lounge Society drummer Archie Dewis, to coincide with his first tour.

The Herbie’s solo single is released on new label Red Licorice (distributed by Code 7) on November 7 www.redlicoricerecords.com and he launch's his single the day before at free event held at Fat Fingers on Rochdale Road In Todmorden, 8-midnight.

Herbie May performs as Support to XGenerationX at Hebden Bridge Trades Club on November 11th Tickets from venues or via www.xgenerationx.com

