TV featured stand-ups headed to Brighouse in July

The acclaimed Comedy Club at The Cove, Brighouse is back on Thursday 9th July with a superb line up of stand ups.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Webster is headlining the show, a Newcastle joke machine described as 'daftness that is little short of surreal genius' by The Stage. He was voted 'Comedian's Comedian' in a national poll of his fellow stand ups and has TV credits including Never Mind The Buzzcocks, The Stand-Up Show, The Comedy Store, The 11 O' Clock Show, Edinburgh Nights, plus Ken Loach's Palme d'Or winning film I, Daniel Blake and the Radio 4 sketch show The Show What You Wrote. He will be previewing material from his forthcoming Edinburgh Festival show The Gathering Of The Gav.

Opening the show is Mick Ferry, described by Jason Manford as ‘an absolute legend.’ Another former 'Comedian's Comedian' winner, Mick is a wonderfully droll surrealist as seen on The Comedy Store for Comedy Central, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Edinburgh Comedy Fest and The World Stands Up. According to John Bishop, ‘see him or regret it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a full supporting line up of performers including the observational wit of Kerry Robinson and Rich McCulloch, described as ‘genuinely brilliant’ by Britain’s Got Talent finalist Micky P Kerr. Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J. Brown. The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £10 and are available from the venue and online at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Huddersfield/The-Cove/The-Cove-Comedy--Gavin-Webster---Guests--090725/40978587/