Weaving Stories: Bradford Cathedral launches next season of events and installations

By Philip Lickley
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 12:08 BST
Join Bradford Cathedral in weaving together threads of history, culture, and community - one stitch and one story at a time – from May through to mid-September. Pick up a copy of our new What’s On booklet to find out more.

An interactive loom where you can weave into a tapestry; a glass installation telling the stories of people in Bradford; and images from the city and District captured in stitches are just three of the amazing events and installations coming to Bradford Cathedral as part of the ‘Weaving Stories’ season running from May to mid-September 2025.

Other highlights include a series of tours to discover more about the textiles and stained glass in Bradford Cathedral; free family activities during the school holidays; and a wide range of concerts and music events covering many different styles.

You are also invited to regular and one-off services; talks; and live theatre, including the annual Shakespeare production.

Copies of the brand new What’s On guide for Bradford Cathedral are available now from the Cathedral; The Broadway; Midland Hotel; City Vaults; City Hall; and the Bradford 2025 ticket office, as well as many more venues around the City, District and West Yorkshire soon. It can also be downloaded from the Bradford Cathedral website.

The Very Revd Andy Bowerman, Dean of Bradford, says: “We invite you to immerse yourself in a season of creativity, heritage, and community. This summer’s Weaving Stories programme offers a wealth of opportunities to explore, reflect, and participate in something truly special.

“From the powerful visual storytelling of The Knitting Pilgrim, a unique blend of theatre, craft, and spirituality, to Woven Lives, a luminous artwork celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of our city, this season is packed with inspiring moments. Music lovers can experience the haunting beauty of Echoes of Eternity, an evening of choral and orchestral music, while those with a passion for craft can take part in Crafting the Cathedral: a hands-on exploration of textiles and tradition.

“Alongside these highlights, our Wednesday@One Organ Recitals, guided heritage tours, and thought-provoking talks provide even more ways to engage with Bradford Cathedral as a place of beauty, history, and hospitality. We look forward to welcoming you, whether to add your own thread to the story or simply to enjoy the richness of what this season has to offer.”

You can also view the booklet online at bradfordcathedral.org.uk/featured-events

Linda Baines with an example piece of glass from the Woven Lives exhibition

Linda Baines with an example piece of glass from the Woven Lives exhibition Photo: Submitted

Members of Craft for Climate look at part of the Knit The Stripes exhibition

Members of Craft for Climate look at part of the Knit The Stripes exhibition Photo: Submitted

Members of Craft for Climate with part of the Knit The Stripes exhibition

Members of Craft for Climate with part of the Knit The Stripes exhibition Photo: Submitted

Members of Airedale Stitchers with some of their work for the 'Our Bradford' exhibition

Members of Airedale Stitchers with some of their work for the 'Our Bradford' exhibition Photo: Submitted

