What does Bradford mean to those who live here? District to be captured in stitches for City of Culture Year exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Airedale Stitchers will bring their exhibition ‘Our Bradford’ to Bradford Cathedral from the May 12 – June 20

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airedale Stitchers will be exhibiting their ‘Our Bradford’ exhibition in Bradford Cathedral during the UK City of Culture year.

The exhibition, which is based on the theme of what Bradford means to the group’s members, will run from Monday, May 12 – Friday, June 20, as part of that season’s ‘Weaving Stories’ season running until September 2025 at Bradford Cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season of events, demonstrations, tours, and exhibitions will help you to explore the rich heritage of Bradford through the historic threads of the wool trade that go back to the Cathedral’s foundations 1,400 years ago, and that bind the global city together."

Paula Perrins and her 'Five Rise Locks' image

The exhibition will see 35 works hanging from the pillars in the Cathedral, each capturing a place or feeling from the Bradford District, each styled in one of many different types of stitches including applique, hand embroidery, machine embroidery, and patchwork, Interpretation boards and a guide will reveal more about the works on display, and locations captured in stitches will include the Bingley Five Rise Locks; the Wool Exchange; Ilkley’s Cow and Calf rocks; Haworth Moor; and, of course, Bradford Cathedral.

A launch event will be held on Thursday, May 15 from 2-4pm.

Helen Barnes, a member of Airedale Stitchers, says: “Our starting point was thinking about what makes Bradford home for us. Our ideas were diverse, memories of growing up and working in the area to the love of the landscape and consideration of the historical industrial heritage. The connecting thread throughout our thoughts is the wool industry from fields of sheep to the silhouette of the city outline and the people living and working in Bradford.

“Working in large hoops our members have used a variety of textile techniques including embroidery and applique, mixed media, hand embroidery, machine embroidery, patchwork and quilting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy Murphy and her colourful sheep.

“We hope visitors will enjoy looking at our work in the beautiful setting of the Cathedral and the images portrayed will resonate with people while they reflect on their own memories of living or visiting the area.”

The Revd Canon Ned Lunn, Bradford Cathedral’s Canon for Intercultural Mission and the Arts, says: "Our 'Weaving Stories' season seeks to promote, teach and encourage engagement in the heritage wool crafts that have been the foundation of our city and district for 1,400 years. The Cathedral community has stood at the heart of that history on our site for all that time and we are excited to welcome everybody to hear the rich and diverse stories that have made Bradford what it is today.

“The Airedale Stitchers exhibition will kick off this season of work and will set the tone for all that will follow. Come and be inspired by how others experience life in our beautiful district and maybe create your own expression of love for all that makes us Bradford."

Alongside the exhibition, you’ll be able to see photographs of the stitchers and their pieces on the Bradford Cathedral website, and across their social media, as well as learning more about their inspirations in creating them.