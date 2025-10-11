A spooky evening of storytelling will take place at St Mary’s Church in Todmorden this Halloween.

The event – Ghostly Tales – will take place on Friday, October 31 from 7pm to 9pm, and combine the church’s 500-year history with sound effects, “eerie” music, and a candlelit atmosphere.

Delivered by local speakers, the audience will be taken from Henry VIII’s Reformation through to the present day, and is suited to people looking to celebrate Halloween as well as those interested in local history.

Attendees are invited to arrive from 6.30pm, to soak up the atmosphere and get hot food and drinks from the church’s licensed bar.

Picture: Jim Fitton/St Mary's Church

Town Crier, Antony Law said: “St. Mary’s has stood at the heart of Todmorden for over five centuries.

“Its walls hold countless stories – some uplifting, some mysterious, and a few that will make the hairs stand on the back of your neck. We can’t wait to share them.”