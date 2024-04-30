Whole:Hole – an exhibition by local artist Anne Brooke

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'I have a love of stitch and sharing this passion with others, previously through teaching workshops. But during lockdown I began sharing projects online and it has been heart warming how many people, from all over the world, joined in'

Anne is a local artist working Brighouse and this is the first time her embroideries have gone on exhibition. The exhibition opens on the 25th May 2024 at Calder Art Studio in Huddersfield and runs throughout May and June.

This exhbition is of Anne's current work based on the principle of the 'Whole' self and 'Holes' that appear in everyday life and how we mend and heal them over time.

Invitation to Anne's exhbition

Continuing to share this community idea of stitch, visitors can also book a place to stitching the studio, be that their own work or to add to the table cloth Anne is creating during the exhibition istself.