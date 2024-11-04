Wild Water Goes Online

Local filmmaker Ben Davis’ documentary, ‘Wild Water - A Dive into the Cold Water Swimming Community at England’s Highest Beach’ is finally available to stream online.

The film is based around the cold swimming community at Gaddings Dam, the reservoir above Todmorden that is used all year round by swimmers, bikers, walkers and day trippers. As well as the ‘saturday morning crew’ and singing dippers’, the film follows a cast of characters who tell their stories of how wild swimming has helped them cope with the trials and tribulations of life, and their battles with mental health.

It includes well known local character Clive Green, who does “five to six hundred swims a year” and is one of the people who maintains it as part of the Gaddings Dam Preservation Company. It also features Jamima Latimer, who started her Calderdale based business Swim Feral that makes changing bags and swimwear, after starting to daily dip there. The documentary covers ice swimming, a busy day in summer with some of the problems that comes with a lot of visitors, including parking and litter. The film starts and finishes with the January Daily Dip, that raises funds for Crisis, and the closing scene is from their final swim, accompanied by the Hebden Bridge Junior Brass Band who made the trek up there to perform.

The film sold out its premiere at the Hebden Bridge Picture House in January, which was followed by another sold out screening. Since then, it has toured the country with one hundred screenings at over sixty cinemas. It also won best sound and music at the Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Festival, best Feature Documentary at the Hawaii International Film Awards, plus was officially selected for the Kendal Mountain Festival and Memorial Maris Luisa. The Guardian called it ‘gentle and rather lovely’ and Hebden Bridge based author Benjamin Myers ‘a beautiful portrait of a place’.

The documentary is no available on Amazon and selected streaming sites.