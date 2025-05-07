Yorkshire Sculpture Park unveils creative adventures for families this May half term
Half Term Highlights:
Sculpture Adventures in the Hidden Forest (29 & 30 May, 11am–3.30pm, free): Let imaginations run wild as little ones explore, create, and play under the trees in this magical drop-in session, perfect for under-5s but open to all.
Discover in a Day (31 May, 11am–4pm, free): Budding artists aged six and up can start their Arts Award journey with hands-on, artist-led activities - think clay, sculpture, and mark-making – all culminating in an official certificate.
Little Wild Wood & Art and Nature Hunt: Kids can burn off energy in the natural play area and pick up activity sheets or free Tree Discovery Kits from the Information Desk to enhance their adventure.
Exhibitions & Sensory Experiences: Explore Laura Ellen Bacon’s immersive willow installation in The Chapel and marvel at Felicity Aylieff’s monumental ceramics at The Weston.
Families can also enjoy delicious, locally sourced food from YSP’s cafés or a picnic amidst world-class outdoor sculptures. With free entry for children (aged 18 and under), dogs on leads welcome and free parking, YSP ensures a welcoming, affordable day out for all.
YSP’s half term events are drop-in and designed for flexibility, making them ideal for families on the go.
Plan your visit, book tickets and discover the full programme at ysp.org.uk.