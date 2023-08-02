Halifax has so many things going for it – from its fantastic local businesses and cultural scene to its stunning countryside and wonderful communities.
We asked Halifax Courier readers what they thought could be added to the town to make it even better.
Hundreds of people responded and here are some of their suggestions.
1. 12 things Halifax is missing - from a Primark to an ice-rink
Many people said Halifax needs a swimming pool and leisure centre. Calderdale Council has said the project for a new facility is back on track. Photo: National World
There were plenty of people who said Halifax needs a Primark Photo: Getty Images
Some people suggested Halifax needs more for teenagers to do Photo: NWorld
Increased and cheaper parking was also suggested Photo: Charles Round