12 things Halifax is missing - from a Primark to an ice-rink

Halifax has so many things going for it – from its fantastic local businesses and cultural scene to its stunning countryside and wonderful communities.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

But what is it missing?

We asked Halifax Courier readers what they thought could be added to the town to make it even better.

Hundreds of people responded and here are some of their suggestions.

Many people said Halifax needs a swimming pool and leisure centre. Calderdale Council has said the project for a new facility is back on track.

There were plenty of people who said Halifax needs a Primark

Some people suggested Halifax needs more for teenagers to do

Increased and cheaper parking was also suggested

