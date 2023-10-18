News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
We asked Courier readers to let us know their favourite beauty salonsWe asked Courier readers to let us know their favourite beauty salons
We asked Courier readers to let us know their favourite beauty salons

13 of the best beauty salons in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse and Mytholmroyd

Calderdale is home to some brilliant beauty salons.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 09:56 BST

Whether you are looking to get your nails done, a facial or a massage, there are dozens of places to choose from all over the borough.

We asked Courier readers to let us know their favourite salons and we were blown away by the response.

More than 800 people got in touch to share their preferred places to go.

We could not include them all but here, listed in no particular order, are some of the most popular recommendations.

The Rex Cinema: Historic and well-loved cinema could shut as owner warns 'we need our regular patrons back, and we need them now'

The Grayston Unity: See inside Halifax bar and music venue which has doubled in size and opened today but is still 'smallest music venue' in UK

Creative Beauty, is at Kiln Croft in Stainland

1. 13 of the best beauty salons in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse and Mytholmroyd

Creative Beauty, is at Kiln Croft in Stainland Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
The Studio is at The Old Court House on Carlton Street in Halifax

2. 13 of the best beauty salons in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse and Mytholmroyd

The Studio is at The Old Court House on Carlton Street in Halifax Photo: subm

Photo Sales
The Beauty Shed is on Wheatley Lane in Halifax

3. 13 of the best beauty salons in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse and Mytholmroyd

The Beauty Shed is on Wheatley Lane in Halifax Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Therapy Skincare is in Bradshaw in Halifax

4. 13 of the best beauty salons in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse and Mytholmroyd

Therapy Skincare is in Bradshaw in Halifax Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hebden BridgeSowerby BridgeHalifaxBrighouse