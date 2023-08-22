A Halifax institution celebrated its 40th birthday in style.

Halifax Snooker Club, on Commercial Street, invited people to an 80s-themed bash on Saturday.

As well as music and food, there were even vouchers for a first pint at 1983 prices – just 67p.

As reported by the Courier, the club is still run by the same family who opened it four decades ago.

Antonis and Jackie Ioannou founded the business and the couple’s legacy has been continued by their four sons – George, Michael, Paul, and Anthony Ioannou – who now own and manage the centre.

