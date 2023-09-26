There are plenty of businesses on the market for anyone in Calderdale looking for a change in career.

If you are finding yourself with itchy feet and looking for something new, there is a wide variety to choose from.

Whether you fancy running a fish and chip shop, a curry house or a market stall, there is something for everyone.

These are some of the businesses currently for sale in Calderdale according to property website Zoopla.

Deli and sandwich bar Le Gourmet, in Brighouse, is on the market for £34,950

22 The Square is an Italian restaurant in Northowram and is up for sale for £75,000

This currently-closed fish and chip shop on Bolton Brow in Sowerby Bridge is up for sale for £55,000