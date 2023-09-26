News you can trust since 1853
18 businesses for sale in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Sowerby Bridge including a market stall, curry house and four fish and chip shops

There are plenty of businesses on the market for anyone in Calderdale looking for a change in career.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST

If you are finding yourself with itchy feet and looking for something new, there is a wide variety to choose from.

Whether you fancy running a fish and chip shop, a curry house or a market stall, there is something for everyone.

These are some of the businesses currently for sale in Calderdale according to property website Zoopla.

Deli and sandwich bar Le Gourmet, in Brighouse, is on the market for £34,950

Deli and sandwich bar Le Gourmet, in Brighouse, is on the market for £34,950 Photo: Zoopla

22 The Square is an Italian restaurant in Northowram and is up for sale for £75,000

22 The Square is an Italian restaurant in Northowram and is up for sale for £75,000 Photo: Zoopla

This currently-closed fish and chip shop on Bolton Brow in Sowerby Bridge is up for sale for £55,000

This currently-closed fish and chip shop on Bolton Brow in Sowerby Bridge is up for sale for £55,000 Photo: Zoopla

Cafe Delicious, in Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre, is on the market for £52,950

Cafe Delicious, in Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre, is on the market for £52,950 Photo: Zoopla

