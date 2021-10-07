18 shops Halifax used to have - how many do you remember?

Many shops and businesses have taken up space on Halifax's high street over the years.

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:00 am

But sadly there are some that have disappeared over time.

Here's a reminder of shops that could be seen on the high street a few years ago.

1. Thorntons

Thorntons announced they were closing all their shops in March 2021.

2. Gamestation

A decade ago Gamestation could be seen in the parade of shops in Woolshops. It closed in 2012.

3. Topshop/Topman

Topshop went into administration in late 2020 and there's now an empty space on Halifax high street where the store used to be.

Photo: Google Street View

4. Adams

Clothing store Adams used to sit next to Boots on Market Street selling childrenswear. The company went into administration in the late 2000s and it is currently a shoezone.

