18 shops Halifax used to have - how many do you remember?

But sadly there are some that have disappeared over time.
Here's a reminder of shops that could be seen on the high street a few years ago.
1. Thorntons
Thorntons announced they were closing all their shops in March 2021.
2. Gamestation
A decade ago Gamestation could be seen in the parade of shops in Woolshops. It closed in 2012.
3. Topshop/Topman
Topshop went into administration in late 2020 and there's now an empty space on Halifax high street where the store used to be.
Photo: Google Street View
4. Adams
Clothing store Adams used to sit next to Boots on Market Street selling childrenswear. The company went into administration in the late 2000s and it is currently a shoezone.