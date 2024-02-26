19-year-old follows in mum's footsteps by opening new hair salon in Elland
Martha-ann Zephyr Garnett has been self-employed for the past year, renting a chair elsewhere, but opened Zephyr Hair on Coronation Street last week.
"I have always wanted my own salon, having grown up with my mum running her own hairdressing business it has been my aspiration to own a salon," said Martha-ann.
"There are lots of salons to choose from in the area and I’m opening up to give another option for the public to visit a new and fresh environment."
Martha-ann says she has two hairdressing chairs available for rent and that the premises has two private beauty rooms also available to rent.
Martha-ann is a level 3 qualified haidresser and was the student of the year in 2022 at Kirklees College.
The former Brooksbank School pupil also plays rugby league for Elland Ladies RLFC and rugby union for Halifax Ladies RUFC and was previously under 18s girls captain at Old Crossleyans RUFC.
"The property was previously a salon," she said. "It’s been renovated by family and friends.
"I offer various deals on a week to week basis and always bear in mine the financial pressures the public are under at the moment.
"I just hope to have a busy, happy and welcoming environment, which will offer a wide range of the hair and beauty services and treatments."