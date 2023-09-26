22 Bar and Smokehouse: Bar and grill in Calderdale village to shut and become new Indian restaurant
22 Bar and Smokehouse in Northowram announced last month that it would be shutting after nearly seven years in business.
But it has now been revealed that the premises will become home to a new Indian restaurant.
The owners posted on Facebook: “It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our 22 Bar and Smokehouse after nearly seven years!
"But we are delighted to announce the Smokehouse is going to be converted into an Indian restaurant.
"It feels like the right time to change and due to popular opinion, this is the right decision.
"We look forward to serving our old and new customers whom we had the pleasure of serving in the past.
"We thank each and every one of you for being part of our Smokehouse journey.”