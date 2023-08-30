News you can trust since 1853
22 Bar and Smokehouse: Calderdale bar and grill owners announce 'with heavy heart' they are shutting restaurant down

A bar and restaurant in a Calderdale village is shutting down.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:50 BST

22 Bar and Smokehouse in Northowram will close this weekend and is saying farewell with a closing party on Saturday (September 2).

The bar and grill, off Bradford Road, posted: “After many months of consideration, it is with a heavy heart that we have to share some news with you. We have made the difficult decision to close the smokehouse down.

"We want to take this moment to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and loyalty throughout the years.

22 Bar and Smokehouse is closing22 Bar and Smokehouse is closing
"We've had some great memories and moments throughout, and you have all been a part of this journey.

"The closure will be effective from this Saturday (September 2). If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to send us a message.”

The party takes place from 2pm on Saturday and will include music from a DJ.

