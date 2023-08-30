22 Bar and Smokehouse in Northowram will close this weekend and is saying farewell with a closing party on Saturday (September 2).

The bar and grill, off Bradford Road, posted: “After many months of consideration, it is with a heavy heart that we have to share some news with you. We have made the difficult decision to close the smokehouse down.

"We want to take this moment to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and loyalty throughout the years.

"We've had some great memories and moments throughout, and you have all been a part of this journey.

"The closure will be effective from this Saturday (September 2). If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to send us a message.”