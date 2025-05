22 eateries given new food hygiene ratings in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Sowerby Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Starving Marvins at A G Parfett And Sons Limited, Shay Lane, Holmfield, Halifax; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: The Excited Goat at 4 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: Retro Station at 1 Southgate House, Wards End, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 16

• Rated 5: The Sandwich Shop at 20 Rawson Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 30

• Rated 5: Franganos at 15 - 17 Crown Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Ayubowan Restaurant Halifax at 4 Carlton Place, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 23

• Rated 5: Squeeze at 19 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on April 23

• Rated 4: Freddies Fowlers at Market Stalls 127 To 128, Borough Market, Market Street, Halifax; rated on April 9

• Rated 2: Totem at 8 Westgate, Halifax; rated on April 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Hinchliffe Arms at Hinchliffe Arms Hotel, Church Bank Lane, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge; rated on April 23

• Rated 5: The Big 6 at Big Six Inn, 10 Horsfall Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on March 19

• Rated 4: Crown Hotel at The Crown Hotel, 6 Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on February 25

• Rated 4: Volunteer Arms at 62 Wakefield Road, Copley, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 4

• Rated 2: Sun Inn at 94 New Hey Road, Rastrick, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on February 10

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Mads Curry Company Ltd at 196 Savile Park Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 30

• Rated 5: Hot 'n' Spicy at 25a Boothtown Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Cloud 9 Complex at 25 - 27 Bedford Street North, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 23

• Rated 5: Cake Box - Egg Free at 230 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 23

• Rated 4: Khyber & Ronaldos Fast Food at 6 - 8 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on April 8

• Rated 4: Chapati House at 1a Gladstone View, Siddal, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 30

• Rated 4: Dhesi Karahi Grill at 103 - 105 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 30

• Rated 3: Saffron at 21 Oldham Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on April 8