22 The Square: Buyer found for popular Calderdale Italian restaurant which shut this month after 15 years of 'creating true friendships and memories'
22 The Square, on Bradford Road in Northowram, closed earlier this month after 15 years of what it owners have described as “creating true friendships and memories”.
According to estate agents Ernest Wilson, the restaurant has now been sold.
"We're thrilled to share that the iconic Italian restaurant in Halifax has found its new owner,” they posted.
"Situated in a prime trading spot along a major ‘A’ road in a sought-after village, this landmark eatery has been the talk of the town.”
Announcing 22 The Square’s closure earlier this month, owners Raj and Kay Panesar said: “It is with great regret I share the sad news as our beloved 22 The Square Northowram restaurant is to close.
"After some of the most enjoyable 15 years of my life watching families grow, creating true friendships and memories that will be cherished forever.
"I’m sure you will remember the times I got the tambourine out to wish you a happy birthday or celebrate an anniversary.
"To everyone who has dined, shared a drink or danced with us, it has been a remarkable journey. We are thankful for the opportunity to have been a part of your lives and hope our relationships continue to flourish.
"Your loyalty has been the foundation of our success and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.
"As we embark on new paths, please know that your support has meant the world to us. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who has shared in the joys of our restaurant. It has been an honour to serve you.”