A new virtual reality service for interior design projects launches

In the last few years, virtual reality (VR) has made a giant leap from the world of gaming and entertainment into more practical and personal applications.

One of the most exciting ways it's being used today is in interior design. Whether you're planning a full home renovation, redecorating a single room, or updating a commercial space such as an office or restaurant, VR can transform how you visualise and plan your environment. This technology enables you to step into a fully immersive 3D model of your new interior, helping you to make smarter, more confident design decisions before spending a penny on materials or furnishings.

Local Halifax company, Studio 15 Interiors, is excited to bring you this technology as an additional service, alongside an interior design project.

What is Virtual Reality in Interior Design?

Birds eye view of a 3D model, a library bar in Gothic Revival style

Virtual reality, in the context of interior design, refers to the use of 3D digital models that you can explore through a VR headset. These models can replicate the look and feel of a space, complete with furniture, colour schemes, lighting, window treatments and accessories. With VR, you don't just look at your potential new living room or office layout on a flat piece of paper or a computer screen; you can walk through it, turn around, look up at the ceiling, or down at the floor, and see how everything fits together.

This immersive experience bridges the gap between imagination and reality. Where once you had to rely solely on mood boards, fabric swatches, and your imagination, you can now see exactly what your choices will look like in context.

What are the benefits of using VR?

Perhaps the most immediate and powerful benefit of VR is the ability to see your design before making any financial commitments. This is particularly useful for:

Understanding how different colours and materials will work together.

Assessing how much natural light a room receives and how it affects the ambience.

Determining whether furniture fits comfortably within a space.

Trying out multiple layouts quickly without any physical effort.

Being able to walk through your design in 3D and see the effect of your choices in real time can prevent costly mistakes and help you feel more secure in your decisions.

For commercial spaces, this is especially valuable as it helps stakeholders see how the design supports workflows, customer experience, and brand identity.

Whether you’re remodelling a single room at home, redesigning your office, or launching a new restaurant, using an interior designer with a Virtual Reality service offers a smart, forward-thinking way to bring your space to life.