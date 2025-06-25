A-SAFE co-CEO raises £3,000 for local charities through London Marathon run

The Co-CEO of A-SAFE, a global manufacturer based in Elland, West Yorkshire, has raised £3,000 for Overgate Hospice and Yorkshire Cancer Research by completing the London Marathon last month.

James Smith, who has led A-SAFE to being one of the world’s leading companies for industrial safety solutions, remains deeply rooted to his local community and regularly participates in local fundraising.

“The hospice plays such an important role in our local community, and I couldn’t be happier to have contributed to their fantastic cause on behalf of A-SAFE.” said Smith. “Helping our community has been a priority for A-SAFE for many years.

Everyone here feels deeply connected to our area and people, and this is one way we can make a lasting difference.”

A-SAFE has a longstanding partnership with the Calderdale-based hospice. This latest fundraising milestone was marked by a special plaque presentation from the Hospice’s CEO Tracey Wilcocks to Co-CEO James Smith in recognition of the company’s ongoing commitment to their charity initiatives.

“A-SAFE’s ongoing support is a powerful example of how business and community can move forward together,” said Tracey Wilcocks, CEO at Overgate Hospice. “Their support continues to inspire others to get involved, and their contribution to the Big Build Appeal brings us closer to creating a hospice that Calderdale can rely on for generations.”

In addition to Smith’s fundraising success, A-SAFE announced it would fund a second inpatient room as part of Overgate’s Big Build Appeal, doubling its original donation to the Hospice’s new purpose-built facility, which will be ready in March 2026.

Overgate’s Big Build Appeal is focused on developing a new inpatient unit to meet the growing needs of the Calderdale community. With the second room now sponsored by A-SAFE, the company continues its legacy of backing impactful local initiatives alongside its wider work in global safety innovation.

As a family-run business based in Elland, A-SAFE sees community support as central to its ethos. Whether through fundraisers or larger-scale contributions, the company continues to act on its commitment to its community, demonstrating that long-term success is built not just in global impact but also through grassroots support.

